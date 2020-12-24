KU extends open merit form submission date

University of Karachi. — Photo: File

University of Karachi has extended the date for the submission of online applications for open merit admission in the Master's and Bachelor's programmes till December 30, 2020.



A statement issued on Thursday said that all details regarding admission policy, eligibility, requirements for the departments, and the number of seats could be seen in the admission prospectus-2021, which is available at the web portal.

The candidates can fill in and submit admission forms with scanned copies of the required documents through the online admission portal.

The processing fee of the admission form is Rs3,000 and can be submitted in any branch of United Bank Limited through an online generated fee voucher from the web portal.

KU has also extended the submission of the online admission forms for the reserved seats in the morning programme 2021 for sports, University of Karachi employees, special persons, armed forces, lawyers' offsprings, FATA, Northern Areas and Azad Jammu Kashmir, rural Sindh, and Balochistan till December 30, 2020.

The online admissions forms for reserved seats are available on the web portal. The candidates will pay Rs2,000 as the processing fee, while they can submit their admission forms.

If a candidate has appeared in the entry test held on December 12 and 13, 2020, they will be eligible to apply for the admissions on a reserved seat in those departments.