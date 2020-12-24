PM Imran Khan scolds Sindh chief secretary over development projects: sources

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: PID/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday lashed out at the Sindh chief secretary, grilling him over the provincial government's pending approvals over development projects.

Sources said the prime minister angrily told the Sindh chief secretary that the Punjab government had stated in its report that it had approved 664 projects during the past six months.

Sources confirmed to Geo News that an estimated 250 projects are pending approval from the Sindh government.

"A divided Pakistan cannot work anymore," the prime minister told the Sindh chief secretary angrily, confirmed sources.

The prime minister was vexed at the Sindh government on another issue. "Why are traders being bothered in Sindh?" he asked the provincial chief secretary, according to sources.