PML-N president Shahbaz (Left) and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz. — Photo: File

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz have submitted their resignations from the assemblies to the party, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said Thursday.

Rana Sana, addressing a press conference, said that Shahbaz had penned down his resignation when he last appeared in court.

"We have both Shahbaz and Hamza's resignations," Rana Sana said, adding that both the leaders stand by the party policy.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz are currently imprisoned at Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail.



NA secretariat calls over two PML-N MNAs



The development comes after the National Assembly Secretariat summoned two PML-N MNAs — Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Muhammad Sajid to — confirm their resignations.

According to a statement issued by the NA Secretariat, both the members of the National Assembly had sent their resignations to the speaker on December 14.

Earlier, it was reported that some PML-N leaders had submitted their resignations directly to the Speaker of the National Assembly, but the PML-N has denied this.



PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb had said that both the leaders had submitted their resignations to the party's provincial president.

PML-F's Durrani proposes 'track to dialogue'

The startling development comes merely hours after Pakistan Muslim League-Functional's secretary general Muhammad Ali Durrani met Shahbaz at Kot Lakhpat.



He told Shahbaz that once a series of resignations begins, it will be detrimental for democracy and the country in general.

He said that Shahbaz had been advised to get on the "track to dialogue", adding that the country must now move towards "back to politics" and "back to the parliament".



Durrani said that Shahbaz told him he is willing to "go to any extent for the sake of unity in the country".

The PML-F member said that "fruitful" discussions took place with the PML-N president, noting that Shahbaz, who is the Leader of the Opposition, "wishes to see it stand united and also seeks to unite the country".