Watch iconic interview of Moin Akhtar with PM Imran Khan

It's been nine years since legendary comedian like Moin Akhtar left the world but his stellar performances and witty jokes have kept him alive in the entertainment industry.



Born on December 24, 1950, the legendary actor joined the entertainment world while he was still in his teens in 1966.

His parody of famous film actor Muhammad Ali at an award show is considered the event where he grabbed the attention of a large audience.

The icon, who is known for his spontaneity, has interviewed several renowned personalities of Pakistan, but his interview with Prime Minister Imran, during his cricket days has recently been shared widely on social media.

Akhtar, in his whimsical style, can be seen asking questions from the premier about his growing fame.



"Defter mein Imran Khan, ghar mein Imran Khan, hotel mein Imran Khan, sarak par Imran Khan, baaghon mei Imran Khan, aap iss Imran Khan say pareshan nahi hogaye?" the comedian asked.

Shying away, Khan, who was in his mid 30's at the time, humbly replied that it's a matter of great honour for a sportsman or an artist when people recognise him for his good work and bestow them with love and respect.

"I thank God for this immense appreciation," he shared.

The legendary actor had mastered several languages, including, English, Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi, Pashto, Balochi, Gujarati, and Hindi.



Iconic Bollywood film stars Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan liked him for his versatility. Akhtar worked in few films but returned to the smaller screen.

TV plays including 'Rozi', 'Eid Train', 'Family 93', 'Half Plate', 'Sach Much' were some of the many super hit programmes he starred in. Besides this, he hosted many popular shows.

Akhtar also won the Pride of Performance award.

He died on April 22, 2011, at about 6:15 pm in Karachi after suffering from a heart attack.