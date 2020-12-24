Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah on Thursday said people of Pakistan not even have access to "inexpensive and speedy justice," adding that the governance system in the country has become corrupt.

According to Geo News, the IHC CJ was hearing cases against the rising number of crimes in Islamabad, obstacles in the delivery of justice, issues pertaining to naval farms, and housing societies. Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar also appeared before the court for the hearing.

"You are the adviser on accountability, so I suggest you go to the accountability courts yourself and examine the conditions there," Justice Minallah said while pointing out the flaws in the justice system of the country and the deplorable condition of the district and special courts.

"The judges in those courts do not even have the staff for dictation. There is a lot of work pressure on those courts, but there is an acute dearth of staff," CJ Athar Minallah said.

He directed SAPM Shahzad Akbar to visit the accountability courts and brief the prime minister about the situation there.

In response to CJ's remarks, Shahzad Akbar said that he has been appearing in the same courts for quite some time.

"The situation in courts did not worsen overnight, as it took 40 years of neglect to reach the current stage," he maintained. "Advisers do not have executive authority, we can only provide suggestions. We will do whatever we can to improve the conditions of special courts."

The CJ also talked about several other issues, including property and encroachment related complaints that the court had received. He said that the illegal occupation of properties cannot happen without the knowledge of revenue officers.