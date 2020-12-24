Prime Minister Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday lauded the expats for support and positive response to the Roshan Digital Account, saying the overseas Pakistanis are "great assets" of the country.

"I want to thank our great asset, Overseas Pakistanis. MashaAllah funds sent by them through #RoshanDigitalAccounts created by SBP crossed $200 mn yesterday. The pace is accelerating: the first $100 mn came in 76 days & the next $100 mn came in only 28 days," the premier wrote on Twitter.



With this new facility, the Pakistani government aims to attract investment from the diaspora to bolster foreign exchange reserves from this initiative.

Earlier, during an interview with Bloomberg, SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir had said the initiative will be available to nine million non-resident Pakistanis, allowing them to invest money in local stock markets, buy government bonds and securities, and avail of basic banking services.

Presently, at least eight Pakistani banks will facilitate the Roshan Digital Accounts and allow overseas Pakistanis to deposit funds in either US dollars or Pakistani rupees, the SBP boss maintained.