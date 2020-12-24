Extended closure of schools: Owners threaten long march towards Islamabad

An official at a school checking temperature of a student. File photo

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Private School Federation president (APPSF) on Thursday threatened to launch a protest campaign if schools were not reopened in January as earlier decided by education ministers.



Talking to Geo Pakistan, APPSF President Kashif Mirza said they reject the statement that schools may not be allowed to open considering the deteriorating situation of the coronavirus.

He was responding to a statement of Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, who had said a day earlier that due to the prevailing circumstances the government may not allow the educational institutes to reopen from January 11.

He, however, had reiterated his stance that unlike the last academic year, no student would be promoted to the next year without sitting the examination this year.

Educational institutions in the country were closed by the government for the second time on November 26 due to the coronavirus emergency. They were supposed to reopen from January 11 as per the government’s last announcement.

The APPSF chief said the owners would reject the decision of keeping the schools closed and would hold a long march to Islamabad.

Mirza maintained that, in the UK, the virus did not spread due to schools and the educational institutes are open in Europe.

He also highlighted that only 14% of Pakistani students have the facility of internet.

The education minister, who also spoke during the show, suggested the federal government talk to private school owners.

The virus is still not under control, Ghani added.