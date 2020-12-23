Punjab govt announces winter vacations for schools, educational institutions

Photo: File

Punjab govt issues notification announcing winter vacations

Winter vacations to start from December 25 till January 10, 2021

LAHORE: The government of Punjab on Wednesday announced that all educational institutions and schools across the province will remain closed from December 25 to January 10 in lieu of winter vacations.

Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas also tweeted the notification on his Twitter account.

According to the notification, all public and private schools, other educational institutions, as well as madressahs will remain closed during the winter break.

During the break, no online classes will be conducted. Online classes across educational institutions had commenced from November 26 and will end tomorrow, i.e. December 24.

According to Geo News, schools across the country had been closed due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases.

Speaking to media after the inauguration of Digital Continuous Professional Development – an online training programme for school teachers — last week, Murad Raas also indicated that the academic year for schools in Punjab may be extended because of the two long closures of educational institutions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A final decision on the reopening of schools, he said, will be taken in the first week of January 2021.



