Sindh education minister hints at delay in schools' reopening

An AFP file image.

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has said students would not be promoted without sitting for exams.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi on Wednesday, the provincial minister said it was unlikely that educations institutes would be reopened in January 2021 considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation.

The statement comes as Sindh's coronavirus tally surged to 206,489 on Wednesday. The province has recorded 32,139 infections in just 22 days.

Sindh has also recorded COVID-19 deaths at an alarming rate since the start of December as 444 people succumbed to the contagion.

Pakistan's highest coronavirus prevalence has been observed in Karachi and Hyderabad with positivity rates crossing 15% on multiple occasions.

Education policy

Last month, the federal government had announced that educational institutes will remain closed from November 26 to January 10.

The students will study at home or get weekly homework till December 24 and winter vacations will start December 25. All examinations have been postponed except admission and recruitment tests.

The schools were scheduled to reopen on January 11.