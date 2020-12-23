PDM Mardan jalsa: ‘Huge rally Masha’Allah,’ says Maryam Nawaz

JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz, and senior PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani will address the rally

The district administration has not given permission to Opposition leaders to hold the rally due to coronavirus fears

MARDAN: PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said “Mardan [is] choked” ahead of Pakistan Democratic Movement’s planned rally in the city.

The PML-N leader arrived in the KP city with a large number of party workers are supporters.

“Huge rally Masha’Allah. Mardan choked,” she tweeted.

She was also pleased to see the response of Opposition workers who received her upon arrival.

"It is beautiful and heartwarming to see that workers of ANP and JUI-F receive and greet me with same affection as PMLN. Alhamdolillah."



Despite the restrictions imposed by the district administration, the PDM is all set to hold the rally in Mardan today.

The district administration has refused to grant permission to the Opposition due to the mushrooming coronavirus cases across the country in the past few months.

However, the PML-N spokesperson maintained that the rally will be held anyway and Maryam Nawaz will participate.

In order to avert any mishap, strict security arrangements for rallies and other meetings have been made.

The Mardan Ring Road and other roads and streets leading to the Gaju Khan Baba flyover and Swabi and Nowshera road are decorated with party flags and banners of all the component parties of the PDM.

The participants will gather at the Gaju Baba Khan flyover. They will be led by JUI-F and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, and senior PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani.

Awami National Party Ameer Haider Khan Hoti and Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Aftab Sherpao of the Qaumi Watan Party, and other Opposition leaders will address the rally.