Pakistan reports 84 new coronavirus deaths

An AFP file image of a worshipper saying prayers.

The novel coronavirus claimed 84 lives during the past 24 hours, raising the national death toll to 9,557.

According to data issued by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), the country has reported 1,466 COVID-19 deaths since the start of December with an estimated 66.63 deaths per day.

The country has also recorded 62,332 coronavirus infections, - 2,142 of which were reported in the past 24 hours, in the last 22 days with a daily average of 2,883.27. The national tally has surged to 462,814 with at least 37,905 active cases.

Pakistan has one of the highest recovery rates in the world as 89.74% of the patients have survived coronavirus. A total of 415,352 recoveries have been reported so far.



Bids to contain the virus

With the rising spread of the virus, the federal government on December 9 warned it would shut down more sectors if the public continued to violate coronavirus SOPs.

Asad Umar said there was a rapid increase in infections during the second wave as the public was less serious than it was during the first wave.

He warned that if the virus is not contained, the government may decide to close down more sectors and impose stricter restrictions in two weeks' time.

Current restrictions

The federal government has already made face masks mandatory in public spaces, limited large public gatherings to 300, banned indoor weddings, closed shrines, cinemas, and theatres, and instructed public and private offices to adopt a work-from-home policy and 50% occupancy.

The federal government has also announced that educational institutes will remain closed from November 26 to January 10. The students will study at home or get weekly homework till December 24 and winter vacations will start December 25. The schools will reopen on January 11 - which is subject to coronavirus situation then. All examinations have been postponed except admission and recruitment tests.

Furthermore, all provinces have banned indoor dining and limited timings for markets, shops, and shopping malls. Many areas in the country have been placed under smart lockdowns.