PM Imran Khan wants to see 'Nayi police in Naya Pakistan'

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses in Islamabad. Photo: SCREENGRAB

The prime minister paid tribute to police officials

He is the first prime minister to attend a police event

The PM wants housing and health cards for the capital city's law enforcers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday vowed to facilitate law enforcers and announced the provision of health cards and affordable housing to the Islamabad police.

The prime minister paid tribute to police officials as he addressed a passing out parade at the Police Line Headquarters in Islamabad on Wednesday.

“The army is the protector of borders and the police are the protector of common citizens,” he said, adding that no nation can prosper without proper regulation of law and order in the country.

'Govt will do its best to increase salaries'

Emphasising the government will do its best to increase the salaries of the Islamabad police, he said: I am a prime minister and not a king. Therefore, I will make the decisions with the consultation of my finance minister Hafeez Shiekh.



PM Imran agreed that the salaries of the Islamabad police officials is not enough and the salaried class of the country usually struggles to make ends meet.

He said honesty and sincerity are the most important traits of nations that prosper despite hurdles and unfavourable circumstances.

“We will consider raising the salaries of the Islamabad police but I have to consult my ministries to take the final decision,” he added.

'Law enforcers weren't accorded due respect'

He lamented law enforcers were not accorded their due respect because of Pakistan's history under British rule “I want the nation to respect and like police officials. I want to see ‘Nayi police in Naya Pakistan’. I want you to make the common citizens the VIPs of the country.” he stressed.

Appreciating the changes brought to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police during the ruling tenure of the PTI-government, the premier said the position of police officers miserable when PTI formed its government in the province.

“But, later came a time when the public took out processions in support of police and I was proud to see such a drastic change,” he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran reached the Police Lines Headquarters in Islamabad. He is the first prime minister to attend an event by the police - the second line of defense in Pakistan after the army.

The premier attended the passing out ceremony of 1,200 policemen.

Newly-appointed Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid and the Islamabad Inspector-General Islamabad also attended.