Shibli Faraz says Opposition movement 'exposed' due to 'contradiction' in words and deeds

Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz addressing a press conference. Photo: File

PTI minister laments that the second wave of coronavirus has increased the burden on hospitals

Cabinet has approved an amendment to Capital Development Authority (CDA) Order 1960.

NEPRA Annual Report 2019-20 was presented to the Cabinet

Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday alleged that the Opposition movement has been badly "exposed" due to "contradiction" in its words and deeds.

"Internal differences between the political parties that are a part of the PDM are becoming apparent," he said, addressing a post-cabinet meeting press conference in Islamabad.



The minister said that the reputation of the leader of any movement is of paramount importance, adding that PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's reputation has been adversely affected.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who wears the cloak of religion, does not follow the law. Maulana Sherani has admitted that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is himself selected,” Faraz went on to add.

PDM rallies and coronavirus

The federal minister censured the Opposition for holding Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rallies despite the second wave of coronavirus and said that the “PDM politics has reached a dead end”.

He lamented the increased burden on hospitals due to the virus's second wave. He said the positivity rate has spiked especially in areas where the PDM rallies took place.



Cabinet approvals

Speaking about the other decisions and developments made during the cabinet meeting today, Faraz said that the NEPRA Annual Report 2019-20 was presented to the Cabinet.



He also said that the Cabinet has approved an amendment to Capital Development Authority (CDA) Order 1960 and a census report to the Council of Common Interests.

He further said that the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) for December 16 and 20 were ratified and the cabinet has also approved the reconstitution of the Board of Directors of Agricultural Development Bank.

The Ministry of Interior has been permitted to amend the Exit Control List (ECL) law, he said, adding that the ECL amendment will be tabled in the Cabinet for final approval.

There will be a committee comprising Home Minister and Law Minister to amend the ECL law, he said.

'Country on the path of development'



He highlighted the surplus in the current account, and the increase in remittances and exports and said that the country is on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.



“PM Imran Khan has made a prominent place in politics with hard work and dedication,” he asserted, warning that those who put personal interests first "will only be disgraced".

The minister also stressed that the PTI-government is focusing on the issue of revolving loans for affordable power supply.



