Lahore's Aitchison College takes important decision on tuition fees

Students make their way towards the Aitchison College. Photo: file

LAHORE: The management of Lahore's Aitchison College has decided to not increase its tuition fees, keeping in mind the financial constraints brought upon millions by the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision to not increase the college's tuition fees was taken during a meeting of the board of governors presided by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

"Aitchison College is a historical institution, we are taking steps to ensure transparency and meritocracy is maintained in the institution," said Sarwar.

The Punjab governor defended the government's relief efforts, saying that it was doing its utmost to provide support to the masses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas, provincial finance minister Hashim Jawan Bakht and others partook in the meeting.

PM Imran Khan tweets 'great news on economy'

Earlier today, the prime minister had taken to Twitter to share another "great news on economy", announcing that the current account had recorded another surplus.

He said that Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves had grown to the highest in 3 years.

"MashaAllah despite Covid 19 great news on economy - remarkable turnaround. Current account surplus again in Nov: $447 mn. For fiscal year so far, surplus is $1.6 bn as opposed to deficit of $1.7bn same period last yr. SBP's FX reserves have risen to about $13 bn, highest in 3 yrs," he tweeted.



