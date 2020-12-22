close
Tue Dec 22, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 22, 2020

FIA raids PML-N MPA Imran Khalid Butt's house in Gujranwala

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 22, 2020


GUJRANWALA: The house of PML-N MPA Imran Khalid Butt was raided by the FIA in search of his brother on Tuesday.

According to the FIA officials,  the raid was to arrest  Salman Khalid alias Pomi Butt over money laundering charges.

Salman was not home.

The officials say a money laundering case has been registered against Salman Khalid alias Pomi Butt.

Sources say that Salman is the city president of PML-N Gujranwala.

Last week, the FIA team had interrogated PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif at the the Kot Lakhpat jail about his alleged role in a money laundering case. The PML-N leader had maintained that he did not commit corruption.

A day before that, the FIA team had grilled his son Hamza Shahbaz in the same case.

