Popularity of Ertugrul reaches Pakistani courtroom

‘Ertugrul’ lead star Engin Altan. Photo: File/Geo.tv

LAHORE: An unusual incident took place during the hearing of money laundering case against Shahbaz Sharif's family in a Lahore Accountability Court when the judge made a remark about Turkish series Ertugrul Ghazi.

According to Geo News, the judge made an interesting remark after the witness repeatedly placed a hand on his chest before speaking.

"Why are you keeping a hand on your chest repeatedly, you are looking like Ertugrul Ghazi," said Lahore Accountability Court Judge Jawad-ul-Hassan.

The judge's comment sent the courtroom into fits of laughter.

The court was hearing a money laundering case in which two more National Accountability Bureau (NAB) witnesses, Ibrahim Malik and Muhammad Sharif, have been summoned to record their statements during the next hearing.

The court has adjourned the hearing of the reference till January 4.

The Turkish show, being telecast on PTV on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has gained immense popularity among the Pakistani audience.