PM Imran Khan directs formulations of Pakistan's first ever drone policy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has given the go-ahead for the formulation of Pakistan’s first ever drone policy.

The decision came following a briefing by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on the use of drones in various fields on Tuesday.

PM Imran Khan observed that drones can be used for various purposes such as agriculture, urban planning, security, and law and order. He directed constitution of a committee to develop a regulatory and legislative proposal on drone technology and submit a draft policy within a month.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad said the new policy will allow drone production. “Drone manufacturing industry will get a huge boost,” he said. “Import of sophisticated drones will also be allowed.”





