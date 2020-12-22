A case has been registered at the Darakhshan police station. Photo: File

The woman, identified as Samina, was hired two days ago.



The complainant said that the alleged culprit mixed the kahwa his mother and wife were drinking with intoxicants.

A case has been registered at the Darakhshan police station.



KARACHI: Police on Tuesday said that a domestic worker robbed valuables worth millions from a house in DHA after mixing the drinks of her employers with intoxicants.

According to the details from the police, the woman, identified as Samina, was hired two days ago at a house in DHA's Badar Commercial on the reference of a woman working at their neighbour's house.

A case has been registered at the Darakhshan Police Station on the complaint of the house owner, the police added.

The complainant said that the alleged culprit mixed the kahwa his mother and wife were drinking with intoxicants.

He said that woman stole 50 tolas of gold, Rs250,000 in cash, 1,000 dirhams, prize bonds worth Rs 1-2 million, and other valuables.