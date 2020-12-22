The Islamabad police guide on how to get a vehicle forensic certificate

ISLAMABAD: Getting a forensic certificate for your vehicle in Islamabad is not so difficult. The Islamabad police just explained the process on Twitter.

The first task is to go to the Forensic Science Laboratory at the Police line Headquarters H-11/1, Islamabad. You have to take your vehicle with you.

The office is open from 8am to 4pm.



You will need to take your vehicle's original registration book, original CNIC and a photocopy of both.

Once you are at the lab, fill in the application form for the vehicle forensic clearance and submit it. The lab will examine your application and your vehicle. They will attest its engine and chassis number through different mediums.

If the vehicle clears the test, it will be returned to you on the same day and a clearance report signed by the superintendent of the police headquarters will be delivered to you the next day.

If the vehicle is found to be tampered, cut and weld, it will be handed over to the local police for legal action.

You can contact the lab on 051-9258371 (ext 162) or find out more details here.