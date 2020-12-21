PM Imran Khan directs party leaders to expose Opposition's proposed amendments to NAB legislation

PM Imran chaired a meeting of party leaders and spokespersons.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed his party leaders to bring before the public the Opposition's proposed amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Act, alleging that they were used to blackmail the government to obtain an NRO.



The premier, while chairing a meeting of party leaders and spokespersons, said that Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has acquired assets beyond known sources of income hence he must account for it and "surrender before NAB".

Meanwhile, the participants of the meeting critisied PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Fazl, accusing the two leaders of trying to recognise Israel in the past.

"Expose Nawaz Sharif and Fazlur Rehman at every forum," said PM Imran in response, according to sources.

He alleged that the Opposition was seeking an NRO when it proposed numerous amendments to the NAB legislation.

A confident PM Imran reportedly told party spokespersons that like the Pakistan Democratic Movement's jalsas, the PDM's second phase of anti-government protests will also fail.

He directed party leaders to mobilise for a coherent action plan and warned them that the Opposition was involved in spreading propaganda against the government.

"We are waging jihad and the mafia[ the opposition] is spreading propaganda against us."