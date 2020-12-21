close
Mon Dec 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 21, 2020

No planned gas load shedding: Petroleum Division

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 21, 2020
  • Petroleum Division says arrival of LNG cargo to improve pressure
  • Division says SSGC,SNGPL are striving to maintain gas supply 
  • Division urges public to report illegal use of gas compressors

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division (PD) clarified on Monday that there was  "no planned" gas load shedding going  on in  Pakistan.

"There is no planned gas load shedding for domestic, commercial or industrial sector anywhere in country," said the division in a series of tweets.  

But the PD did acknowledge that they have come across "isolated complaints" of pressure drops  at tail ends because of the severe cold weather . But the division assured that the gas utility companies were "actively" addressing those problems.   

"Ref. a press report which states, one LNG cargo that was scheduled to arrive on 18th December has delayed at loading port& is now scheduled to arrive today. This will allow both sui companies to enhance LNG supplies from tomorrow  which is expected to improve system pressure," said the division. 

It further stated that the city gate loads in gas provider SNGPL’s system have increased by 9% in one week as severe winter sets in, adding that a similar situation is being faced by the SSGC, especially in “parts of Karachi and Quetta”.

“Both gas utilities are striving to maintain the gas supply to 10 million households across the country,” said the Division. 

“The public is requested to use gas responsibly and report any domestic consumers using compressors, an illegal act, which is another major reason for pressure drops."

Latest News

More From Pakistan