No planned gas load shedding: Petroleum Division

Petroleum Division says arrival of LNG cargo to improve pressure

Division says SSGC,SNGPL are striving to maintain gas supply

Division urges public to report illegal use of gas compressors

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division (PD) clarified on Monday that there was "no planned" gas load shedding going on in Pakistan.

"There is no planned gas load shedding for domestic, commercial or industrial sector anywhere in country," said the division in a series of tweets.

But the PD did acknowledge that they have come across "isolated complaints" of pressure drops at tail ends because of the severe cold weather . But the division assured that the gas utility companies were "actively" addressing those problems.

"Ref. a press report which states, one LNG cargo that was scheduled to arrive on 18th December has delayed at loading port& is now scheduled to arrive today. This will allow both sui companies to enhance LNG supplies from tomorrow which is expected to improve system pressure," said the division.



It further stated that the city gate loads in gas provider SNGPL’s system have increased by 9% in one week as severe winter sets in, adding that a similar situation is being faced by the SSGC, especially in “parts of Karachi and Quetta”.

“Both gas utilities are striving to maintain the gas supply to 10 million households across the country,” said the Division.

“The public is requested to use gas responsibly and report any domestic consumers using compressors, an illegal act, which is another major reason for pressure drops."

