PML-N senator passes away due to coronavirus

PML-N senator Kulsoom Perveen. SCREENGRAB

ISLAMABAD: PML-N senator Kulsoom Perveen passed away due to the novel coronavirus, the Senate Secretariat said on Monday.

The senator had tested positive for COVID-19 last month and had been hospitalised at Ali Clinic in Islamabad. On November 27, Senate Vice-Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla said Kulsoom Perveen was put on oxygen.

The PML-N member assumed office as a senator in March 2015 and was due to retire next year.

Pakistan is currently grappling with a second wave of COVID-19 infections, it recorded has 58,486 cases in the past 20 days at a daily average of 2,924.3 infections.

The virus has claimed 1,301 lives in the last 20 days, raising the death toll to 9,392 with a mortality rate of 2.04%.

Condolences pour in

"Devastated to learn of our colleague Senator from PMLN, Kulsoom Parveen's passing," wrote PTI senator Faisal Javed Khan. "May ALLAH rest her soul in peace and give her family, friends enough strength to cope with this huge loss. She was a pleasant, straight forward and very charming personality. We will miss her."



Federal Minister for Information and Broadcast Shibli Faraz remembered Kulsoom Perveen as an active member of the Parliament.

"Deeply saddened that colleague and friend Senator Kulsoom Parveen has passed away," wrote PPP senator Sherry Rehman. "May her soul rest in peace, and her family be able to find some solace in prayers after facing such a loss. "





