Soldier martyred during operation against terrorists in Balochistan

Lance Naik Muhammad Iqbal embraced martyrdom fighting off terrorists on December 20, 2020 in the Jatt Bazar area near Balochistan's Awaran district. — ISPR

A soldier was martyred on Sunday as security forces conducted an operation against terrorists in the Jatt Bazar area near Balochistan's Awaran district.

"On receipt of intelligence information regarding presence of terrorists and their facilitators in Jatt Bazar, near Awaran, Balochistan, security forces conducted a search and clearance operation," according to a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

ISPR said that due to an "intense exchange of fire" with the terrorists during the operation, Lance Naik Muhammad Iqbal was injured.

He was immediately evacuated to Karachi. However, the brave soldier embraced martyrdom due to excessive bleeding, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Jatt Bazar area was successfully cleared by security forces.