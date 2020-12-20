Mehran Express to resume travel between Karachi, Mirpurkhas: Pakistan Railways

The News/Files

KARACHI: The Pakistan Railways on Sunday announced the resumption of Mehran Express, which will transport commuters between the southern port city and Mirpurkhas in Sindh.



The Mehran Express will leave Karachi at 3:55pm and reach Mirpurkhas at 8:30pm, a Pakistan Railways spokesperson said, adding that on the return trip, it will depart at 5am and arrive in the port city at 9:30pm.

There are eight stops of Mehran Express between Karachi and Mirpurkhas, the spokesperson said, noting that the train comprises 10 bogies and will carry 734 passengers.

The spokesperson said that the train used to run on the same route before the suspension of railway operations back in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.