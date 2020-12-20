Pakistan strongly condemns India's deliberate firing on UN vehicle at LoC: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that India's deliberate firing at the Line of Control (LoC) on a United Nations vehicle shows the country's "total disregard for all international norms of acceptable state behaviour," adding that Pakistan strongly condemns India's rogue behaviour.

According to Geo News, in a statement on Twitter, the premier said that India has committed 3,000 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary in 2020 alone, killing more than 276 Pakistani civilians, including 92 women and 68 children.

He added that India is trying to divert attention from its internal problems, including economic recession, farmers' protest, and the manhandling of COVID-19.

"The Modi [government] will divert from [its] internal mess by conducting a false flag operation against Pakistan," the PM wrote.



He added that Pakistan is ready to respond to India's aggression at all levels.

"I am making [it] absolutely clear to the [international] community that if India was to be reckless enough to conduct a false flag operation against Pakistan, it would confront a strong national Pakistani resolve and be given a befitting response at all levels of the threat. Make no mistake," he stated.







UN vehicle targeted deliberately: FO

The United Nations on Friday confirmed that a vehicle of the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) was damaged after it was hit by an unidentified object near Rawalakot on the Pakistani side of the Line of Control (LoC). After the incident, Pakistan summoned the Indian Chargé d'Affaires to the Foreign Office.



“Pakistan lodged a strong protest at the deliberate targeting of Observers belonging to UNMOGIP. It was conveyed that the reprehensible act also represented a new low in the conduct of Indian occupation forces which target not only innocent civilians residing along the LoC but United Nations Observers as well,” said the Foreign Office.



Pakistan says that targeting UN vehicles appears to be a new coercive and reckless Indian ploy to hinder the Observers’ work. The Indian diplomat was also told clearly that the brazen act was a flagrant violation of established international norms and represented a complete disregard for principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter.