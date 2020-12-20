Inquiry committee recommends firing suspended employees over KTH coronavirus deaths

Earlier this month, five patients in the isolation ward and one in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the kth died when the hospital’s oxygen supply was disrupted. Photo: File

Suspended employees have been replaced on a temporary basis.

Chairman Board of Governors said that the Human Resource Manager (HRM) did not hire trained staff in the Oxygen Plant.

The Peshawar Inquiry Committee on Sunday has suggested that six employees of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) should be dismissed over their alleged negligence that resulted in the deaths of six coronavirus patients.

Meanwhile, Chairman Board of Governors Nadeem Khawar stated that the Human Resource Manager (HRM) did not hire trained staff in the oxygen plant of the hospital.

He further said that the inquiry report of the incident will be submitted to the chief minister.

Earlier this month, five patients in the isolation ward and one in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the kth died when the hospital’s oxygen supply was disrupted. When the incident occurred, there were at least 90 patients in the isolation ward in total.

After the tragedy took place, the hospital administration had initiated an inquiry into the shortage of oxygen as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government sought a report within 48 hours.



KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said the government would hold an independent investigation if the hospital fails to furnish the report.