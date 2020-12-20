Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan accepts ‘challenge’ to fight Maryam in boxing match

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz (l) and Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan (r). Photo: file

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar's aide Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday agreed to fight PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in a boxing match, according to Geo News.

Dr Fidous Ashiq Awan was addressing a press conference, flanked by boxers Muhammad Waseem and Amir Khan when the topic came under discussion.

Amir Khan announced a match between Maryam Nawaz and Dr Firdous in a light manner to which the PTI leader agreed to.

She also took a swipe at the PML-N leadership. "Prime Minister Imran Khan has knocked out Mian Nawaz Sharif using his legal punches," she said, adding that the government was in talks with the British authorities to have the former prime minister deported.

PML-N's Azma Bokhari responded to Dr Firdous on Twitter, saying that Maryam Nawaz was a "Rajkumari" who was trying to save the masses from the government's punches of inflation, unemployment and corruption.

Tensions have been on the rise between the government and the Opposition ever since the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) launched its anti-government campaign a few months ago.

The PDM has said it will hold a long march in Islamabad, with various heads of political parties, who are part of the alliance, set to lead rallies from their respective provinces.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari have vowed to send the government packing next year.

However, PM Imran Khan is sticking to his guns, challenging the Opposition to gather a massive crowd against him in Islamabad. He has alleged that Opposition leaders are demanding an NRO from him over their corruption cases, and has said he will never compromise on it.