Weather update: Dry, cold weather to prevail in Karachi during next 24 hours

The winds in the city are blowing from the north-east at a speed of 9 to 14 km per hour in the city. Photo: Geo. tv/File

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 11.5°C.



The humidity is recorded at 27%.



the winds in the city are blowing from the north-east at a speed of 9 to 14 km per hour in the city.



KARACHI: The metropolis will continue to experience cold and dry weather, especially during the nights whereas the city's morning will remain hazy over the next 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Sunday.



As per details from the Met Office, the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 11.5°C, while the current temperature is 14°C.



The humidity is recorded at 27%, whereas, the winds in the city are blowing from the north-east at a speed of 9 to 14 km per hour in the city.

A day earlier, the city recorded its lowest temperature of the ongoing winter season on Friday when the mercury dropped to 8.3 °C

The PMD had said that the mercury dropped to a single digit in the metropolis due to the ongoing cold wave that has gripped the entire country.

“What was recorded as the minimum temperature in Karachi, however, was the highest if compared with the rest of the country. The mercury in other major cities is ranging between 2 and 5 degrees Celsius”, a PMD official said.



The official had shared that Karachi’s weather will remain cold and dry for the next couple of days with the mercury ranging between 7 and 9 degrees.