Bakhtawar Bhutto beau Mahmood Choudhry discloses wedding location

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and fiance Mahmood Choudhry with family and friends at their engagement ceremony at Bilawal House in Karachi. Photo: Instagram/ @mahmood.y.choudhry

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and Mahmood Choudhry will be tieing the knot soon.

Choudhry wants everyone to know where the wedding will be.

He announced that his "destination" wedding will be in Pakistan in short post on Instagram Saturday.

He shared a new picture from their engagement with family and friends with a short caption .





Bakhtawar, the eldest daughter of late prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, exchanged rings with Mahmood at an engagement ceremony at the Bilawal House in Karachi earlier this month.