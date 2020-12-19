How many times did KP's Mahmood Khan actually show up to assembly sessions in 2020?





PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat recently released the 2020 attendance details of lawmakers and it seems several lawmakers didn't actually bother attending the assembly sessions.

Among the absentees was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, who only attended one session throughout the year.

He was absent for all 48 other sessions, according to the attendance log.

PTI MPA Mohammad Ali Tarkai, too, only attended one session. The leader of the opposition took 37 days off.



Hamira Khatun, a female member of Jamaat-e-Islami, attended all 49 sessions with 100% attendance.