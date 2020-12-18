Planning Minister Asad Umar contracts COVID-19

The News/via Geo.tv/Files

ISLAMABAD: Asad Umar, the chief of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), Pakistan's COVID-19 monitoring body, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he tweeted on Friday.



"Just got my covid test result and it is positive," Asad Umar, who also heads the Planning and Development Ministry, wrote on Twitter.

"Will be isolating at home."

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate, as of reporting time, is 7.59%, with close to 3,000 new infections and 84 deaths reported over the past 24 hours. The total tally of cases stands at 451,494.

Renowned Pakistani journalist and Geo News senior anchorperson Hamid Mir wished the minister a "fast recovery".

"May Allah give fast recovery to you and all #Covid_19 patients best of luck," Mir wrote.

