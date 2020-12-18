Gen Bajwa lauds PAF, says it is second to none

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. — Twitter

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday praised Pakistan Air Force and noted that its personnel's high morale and professionalism makes it second to none.



“PAF’s cutting edge aside, what makes it second to none is the high morale and thorough professionalism of its personnel," Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, citing the chief of army staff.

The army chief's remarks came as he visited an operational base of the PAF to witness Pakistan-China joint air exercise “Shaheen-IX”.

"Shaheen-IX is 9th in the series of joint exercises between PAF & PLAAF (People's Liberation Army Air Force) which started in 2011 & are held in Pakistan & China on alternate basis," the ISPR said.

Gen Bajwa, addressing the exercise's participants, said that the joint exercise would improve the combat capacity of both air forces substantially and enhance interoperability between them with greater strength and harmony.

"[Gen Bajwa] said that such joint training ventures are vital to increase [the] combat readiness of both countries to face emerging geo-strategic challenges," the ISPR said.

The army chief, while interacting with the base personnel, reiterated the importance of inter-services harmony and synergy for operational success.

