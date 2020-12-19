SSGC announces new schedule of CNG closure for Sindh

APP/Files

The Sui Southern Gas Company has said that the CNG supply would be suspended in Sindh for two days a week.



According to SSGC officials, the CNG supply in the province would remain suspended on Monday and Saturday.

The SSGC, moreover, said that the supply to industries would be slashed by 50%.

The development comes after the SSGC had temporarily suspended the gas supply across seven areas in Karachi on Sunday.



The gas company said it is undertaking looping work for a 15 kilometre long 20-inch dia interlink of Shershah Main and Gas Turbine Main on December 13.

In this regard, the gas supply was suspended from 8am to 10pm on Sunday in the seven areas of the port city.