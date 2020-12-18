KU announces last date for Bachelor's and Master's open merit admission forms

Umaer Basha Institute of Information Technology at the Karachi University. — Facebook/kutimes

Karachi University on Friday said that online applications for the open merit admission to the Master's and Bachelor's programmes for the academic year 2021 would be accepted till December 24, 2020.



All the details regarding admission policy — eligibility, requirements for the departments, and a number of seats — can be seen in the Admission Prospectus-2021, which is available at the web portal.



According to a statement by KU, candidates can fill and submit admission forms with scanned copies of the required documents through the online admission portal.

The processing fee of the admission form is Rs3,000 and can be submitted in any branch of the United Bank Limited through an online generated fee voucher from the web portal.



Candidates are directed to attach a scanned copy of the fee deposit slip and all relevant documents, along with an online admission form.

The open merit admissions in Master's programmes are offered in the following subjects:

Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology

Applied Physics

Arabic

Bengali

Biochemistry

Biotechnology

Botany

Chemistry

Computer Science

Economics

Economics and Finance

Education

English

Environmental Studies

Genetics

Geography

Geology

Health Physical Education and Sports Sciences

History

International Relations

Islamic Banking and Finance

Islamic History

Islamic Learning

Library and Information Science

Marine Science

Mathematics

Microbiology

Persian

Petroleum Technology

Philosophy

Physics

Physiology

Political Science

Psychology

Public Policy

Quran and Sunnah

Sindhi

Social Work

Sociology

Space Science and Technology

Special Education

Statistics

Teacher Education

Urdu

Usool Ud Din

Women’s Studies

Zoology

Meanwhile, open merit admissions in Bachelor's programmes are offered in: