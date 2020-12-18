KU announces last date for Bachelor's and Master's open merit admission forms

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi University on Friday said that online applications for the open merit admission to the Master's and Bachelor's programmes for the academic year 2021 would be accepted till December 24, 2020.
All the details regarding admission policy — eligibility, requirements for the departments, and a number of seats — can be seen in the Admission Prospectus-2021, which is available at the web portal.
According to a statement by KU, candidates can fill and submit admission forms with scanned copies of the required documents through the online admission portal.
The processing fee of the admission form is Rs3,000 and can be submitted in any branch of the United Bank Limited through an online generated fee voucher from the web portal.
Candidates are directed to attach a scanned copy of the fee deposit slip and all relevant documents, along with an online admission form.
The open merit admissions in Master's programmes are offered in the following subjects:
Meanwhile, open merit admissions in Bachelor's programmes are offered in: