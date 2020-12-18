Customers still enjoy the dainties of 'South Asia's oldest bakery' in Lahore

The bakery was established on January 1, 1879

LAHORE: Known for the delicious cakes and finger biscuits, Mohkam-ud-din & Sons Bakers in the provincial capital of Punjab is offering the same taste and quality to the delight of its loyal customers even after 140 years of its inception.



According to Geo News, The confectionary, established on January 1, 1879, is popular for selling some of the daintiest cakes and biscuits in the city.



It is located in Lahore's Anarkali bazaar, where one can find several other historic sites.

The owner of the bakery and the grandson of Mohkamuddin, Mohkam Naqvi claims that it is South-Asia's first-ever bakery.



He shared that the bakery's finger biscuits and cakes were liked by famous personalities like Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Jawaharlal Nehru, Feroz Khan Noon, Mumtaz Daultana, Nawab of Junagadh, Sir Henry Lawrence, and the renowned poet Allama Iqbal.

“Syed Mohkamuddin[our grandfather] introduced bakery items like biscuits, patties, pastries, and cakes in the sub-continent," he maintained, adding that the bakery still makes cakes for foreign dignitaries, ambassadors, and ministers. It also specialises in Christmas cakes.

"We have our own recipes that make them unique and delicious," he added.

Over the years, the bakery has not only earned its name in every other household but it also enjoys immense historical value since so many famous personalities have been its loyal customers.