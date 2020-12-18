'A new low': Indian Army targets UN vehicle in brazen ceasefire violation

The window of a United Nations Military Observer vehicle pierced by Indian Army bullets. — ISPR

In a brazen violation of ceasefire violation on Friday, the Indian Army deliberately targeted a United Nations vehicle in Chirikot Sector along the Line of Control, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The vehicle, according to ISPR, had two Military Observers on board, who were enroute to interact with ceasefire violation victims in Chirikot's Polas Village.



The ISPR said that it is important to bear in mind that UN vehicles are clearly identifiable from a distance due to their distinct make, type and clearly visible markings.

"While the vehicle was damaged, the two UNMOs luckily remained unharmed," the military's media wing said.

They were rescued by Pakistan Army and safely taken to Rawalkot.

"Such illegal and unlawful acts against all established international norms, signify mal-intent of Indian Army to target not only innocent civilians residing along the Line of Control but UN Peace Keepers as well," ISPR said.

It said that the act shows the Indian Army's "complete disregard" for principles enshrined in the UN Charter.



"It is indeed a new low for Indian Army," it added.

The ISPR expressed solidarity with the United Nations Military Observers in Pakistan and appreciated "the selfless services rendered" by all members in discharge of their duties mandated by the UN.

India preparing to conduct surgical strike against Pakistan

Tensions between the nuclear armed nations have risen over the past couple of days, especially after the EU DisinfoLab exposed how India was using NGOs and fake websites to attack Pakistan's reputation.

On Friday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi warned the world that New Delhi planned to conduct a surgical strike against Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference at Abu Dhabi, FM Qureshi said he had received information "through our intelligence agencies" that India was preparing to launch a surgical strike against Pakistan and fanning a new wave of terrorism.

Terming the situation as sensitive, he said Pakistan was fully aware of India's conspiracies and vowed that Islamabad would respond befittingly should New Delhi initiate military action.

FM Qureshi said that India was "trying to seek tacit approval" from "important players who they consider to be their partners".

The foreign minister said that this misadventure, in Pakistan's opinion, was being done to divert attention from serious issues. "To begin with: The situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir."

EU DisinfoLab exposes Indian propaganda against Pakistan

A European NGO tackling disinformation uncovered a vast network of fake local news sites in over 65 countries serving Indian interests by repeatedly criticising Pakistan, a couple of days earlier.

The websites, more than 265 in number, are designed to influence the European Union (EU) and the United Nations (UN) with the objective of damaging Pakistan, according to EU DisinfoLab, an NGO that researches and tackles disinformation campaigns.

In early October, the European External Action Service's (EEAS) East StratCom Task Force — or the EU Disinformation Task Force — had revealed that eptoday.com, which covers European Parliament (EP) in Brussels, was plagiarising news from Russia Today and Voice of America since a long time.

Most of the plagiarised content included articles and op-eds related to minorities in Pakistan and India-related matters. Surprisingly, it was discovered that the monthly publication was owned by Indians, with links to numerous think tanks, NGOs, and entities from the Srivastava Group.