Introducing 'show of hands' in Senate polls will open a Pandora's box: Former ECP secretary

The former secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Kunwar Dilshad. Photo: Geo.tv

KARACHI: Former secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Kunwar Dilshad on Friday said that introducing "show of hands" voting procedure in the upcoming Senate election will open a Pandora's box.

Speaking to Geo News, he said that Pakistani law specifies that Senate elections are to be held between February 11 and March 11, adding that the government does not enjoy the constitutional legitimacy to change the dates of Senate election.

"It is too late for the government to opt for a show of hands procedure in the elections. The decision will violate Article 226 of the Constitution," he said.

"The Supreme Court could give its opinion on the matter, however, it does not have the power to change the law related to Senate elections," Dilshad asserted.

On December 15, the government decided to revise the date of the Senate elections to February instead of March 2021.

Addressing a post-cabinet meeting press conference, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said that the PTI-led government is striving to make the Senate elections free and fair.

"Controversies have always surrounded the Senate elections. It is such an old practice that it is assumed that in the elections, [horse trading] will surely take place," he said.