Govt will expose 'every social media account' spreading misinformation against Pakistan: Murad Saeed

Federal Minister for Communications and Federal Minister for Postal Services Murad Saeed addressing an event in Islamabad, on December 17, 2020. — YouTube/Hum News Live

The government aims to expose "every social media account" used to spread misinformation against Pakistan, Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said Thursday.

Addressing an event in Islamabad, Saeed said: "We (Pakistan) have exposed India on all forums, and now it is running a campaign to hide its failures."

"An Indian network was working since 15 years and spreading propaganda against Pakistan."

The federal minister, referring to EU DisinfoLab's report, said that fake non-governmental organistions (NGOs) were being used to spread propaganda against Pakistan.



Every person needs to play a role to expose India

The minister stressed that every person would have to play their part in exposing the Indian propaganda. "This is not only the prime minister or the government's responsibility. Everyone has to play their role."

Speaking about the Kashmir issue, Saeed said that the government had moved forward with the cause and that the most human rights violations took place in India.



"India wanted to place Pakistan on the FATF's (Financial Action Task Force) 'black-list'," he said.

Slamming the Opposition, he said that it was demanding an NRO over the FATF legislation. "Nawaz Sharif had invited (Indian Prime Minister Narendra) Modi to a wedding and that had harmed the Kashmir cause."

Talking about the prime minister's efforts against India, he said that the premier exposed Modi's terrorism to the world. "Imran Khan exposed the new era's Hitler — Modi."

Praising the prime minister, he said that when he came to power, Pakistan "became known" for its tourism.

