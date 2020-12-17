Qureshi discusses issues pertaining to Pakistan diaspora with UAE PM

Officials discussing matters pertaining to the welfare of Pakistani diaspora in the UAE. Photo Courtesy: Twitter/DubaiMediaOffice

FM Qureshi arrived in Dubai on Thursday on a two-day official visit

Qureshi, UAE PM discuss matters pertaining to the welfare of Pakistani diaspora in the UAE

Pakistan and the UAE have close and historic fraternal ties



Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday exchanged views with the Prime Minister of UAE on a range of issues of mutual interest, including those pertaining to the Pakistani diaspora in the UAE.



The minister, who arrived in Dubai on Thursday on a two-day official visit, called on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai.

Qureshi requested Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to encourage UAE’s business community to explore immense investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening and augmenting existing strong bilateral relations with the UAE, FM Qureshi wished Dubai Expo 2020 a resounding success.

He also expressed gratitude to the UAE government in enabling Pakistan to participate effectively in the event.

The foreign minister conveyed the warm regards of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, who is also the ruler of Dubai.



The UAE prime minister warmly reciprocated the sentiments, the Foreign Office said in a press statement.

Both officials discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation between the two brotherly countries, possibilities of enhancing bilateral trade relations and promoting investment, in particular in the field of agriculture.

Pakistan and the UAE have close and historic fraternal ties.