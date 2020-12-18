Lahore smog: Punjab capital again ranks among top five cities with bad air quality

The top 10 cities with the worst air quality. — IQAir

Lahore has made its way again in the five cities with the worst air quality in the world, according to IQ Air.



Lahore on Thursday ranked fourth behind Bangladesh's Dhaka, Bosnia and Herzegovina's Sarajevo, and Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek, showed IQ Air's statistics.

Lahore recorded a particulate matter (PM) rating of 210 that classifies the city under the "very unhealthy" category of air quality.



The United States Environmental Protection Agency regards air quality as satisfactory if the AQI is under 50.

To reduce the smog, the provincial disaster management authority in Punjab has sealed 1,844 brick kilns, 2,850 industries, and impounded 13,135 vehicles as of December 16.

The PDMA has arrested 548 people for harming the environment, according to a report by the authority dated December 16.

