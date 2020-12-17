Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani. Photo: File

KARACHI: Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani on Thursday claimed that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) did not give any funds to Sindh, adding that the provincial government has been managing the coronavirus situation on its own.

According to Geo News, the minister said that despite the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country, the Centre "deprived Sindh of funds".

"More than 2 million coronavirus testing kits have so far been used in Sindh, while the NDMA only provided us with 0.4 million testing kits," he claimed.



"The Sindh government has been utilising its own money and resources to keep the situation under control. The NDMA did not give us any money."



He was addressing a press conference in Karachi during which he also talked about other issues, including the upcoming Senate elections and the appointment of Sheikh Rasheed as the minister of interior.

Cabinet changes



Speaking about Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to reshuffle his Cabinet, Saeed Ghani said merely changing ministries will not make a difference, adding that "changes are required at the top-most level".

Taking a jibe at the appointment of Sheikh Rasheed as the interior minister, he asked if the government ran out of better candidates for the position.



Senate elections

Further criticising the PTI-led government, he said that the decision to introduce "open voting" system in the upcoming Senate election was a sign of the government's lack of confidence in itself.

"The PTI-led government knows that its own party members in the Senate will not support it, therefore, it has introduced a show of hands rule," he said.

