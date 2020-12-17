KU declares entry test results of Bachelor's programmes

Karachi University's Silver Jubilee Gate. — The News/Files

Karachi University has issued the test result of the entry test to Bachelor's programmes and department of visual studies, the incharge KU Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar said Thursday.



Dr Akhtar, in the statement, said that the test results are uploaded on the university's web portal.



Dr Akhtar said that the final result of the entry test of the Bachelor's and Master's programmes and department of visual studies would be uploaded on the portal on December 21, 2020.

The professor said that the entry test for the department of visual studies was conducted on December 6, for the Master's programmes was carried out on December 12, and for the Bachelor's programme was held on December 13, 2020.

Why was the result delayed?

Meanwhile, the in-charge of the Script Assessment Entry Test Admissions 2021 Dr Syed Zafar Hussain, while sharing the details of technical reasons due to which the announcement of the Bachelor's programmes' entry test result was delayed, said that during the evaluation of answer scripts, it came to light that some students shaded outside certain boxes or could not fill them appropriately as instructed.

"We found out that some students could not properly shade the appropriate seat number and other information, due to which machine was showing them absent during machine checking process although they were present and their attendance was also available," he said.

He said that the answer scripts that were provided to the students were machine-readable and Optical Character Recognition enabled.

The candidates were required to shade the appropriate answer option on the given answer sheet and fill-in/shade their identification information and seat numbers using the same procedure of shading the boxes.

He said that the instructions were printed on the envelope which was provided to the students at least 10 minutes before the start of the entry test.



Problems due to coronavirus

Since the University of Karachi was conducting the test in an extra-ordinary circumstances due to COVID -19, the invigilators were instructed to keep a fair distance from the students.

"The invigilators were only responding to the queries of the students, if and only if a question was raised by the student," he said.

Dr Syed Zafar Hussain said that in this scenario, a manual process of cross verification and rechecking was initiated which was adopted to ensure that no student is left unevaluated because of technical reasons.

“The process of cross verification involves checking the answer scripts manually and takes more time than the machine-based checking process. This manual process of cross verification is to ensure that no student is left unevaluated and marked absent (if they have attempted the test) before the announcement of the result.”