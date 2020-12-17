Pakistan repays $1b Saudi debt

An AFP file photo of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman hugging PM Imran Khan.

China provided Pakistan a $1b commercial loan to repay the Saudi debt

Third tranche of Saudi loan to be repaid in January, 2021

Saudi Arabia gave Pakistan a $3 billion loan and a $3.2 billion oil credit facility in late 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has returned another $1 billion of the $3 billion loan given by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The development came after China agreed to provide a $1 billion financing line to Pakistan - rescuing Islamabad for the second time. Earlier this year, Pakistan repaid $1 billion to KSA in the first quarter of the current fiscal year with China's help.

With the latest repayment, Pakistan has so far repaid $2 billion out of the total $3 billion debt.

In late 2018, Saudi Arabia had given Pakistan a $3 billion loan and a $3.2 billion oil credit facility. The money had been deposited in State Bank of Pakistan on December 15 2018 with a three years maturity period. Islamabad is repaying the amount ahead of schedule.

The last tranche of $1 billion will be repaid next month.

With the new facility, Pakistan's reliance on China increases. The country's financial account has already turned negative to the tune of $1.33 billion because of an outflow of dollars.



So far, increased remittances helped Islamabad avoid an eruption of a full fledged balance of payments crisis as remittances from abroad remained over $2 billion in the last five months.