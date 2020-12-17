close
Thu Dec 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 17, 2020

PTCL, Ufone CEO Rashid Khan passes away

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 17, 2020

The CEO and president of PTCL and Ufone, Rashid Khan, has passed away.

Khan was admitted to a hospital in Islamabad for the last few days, a Ufone spokesperson said.

He had been the CEO of Ufone since August 2017.

Khan is considered a veteran of the telecom industry and has held several leading positions in the last 25 years.

From July 2008 till August 2014, he was the CEO and president of Mobilink, which is now Jazz.

Khan worked in Silicon Valley for almost 15 years for various international companies. He was also awarded patents for his inventions.

Latest News

More From Pakistan