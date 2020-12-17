PTCL, Ufone CEO Rashid Khan passes away

The CEO and president of PTCL and Ufone, Rashid Khan, has passed away.



Khan was admitted to a hospital in Islamabad for the last few days, a Ufone spokesperson said.

He had been the CEO of Ufone since August 2017.

Khan is considered a veteran of the telecom industry and has held several leading positions in the last 25 years.

From July 2008 till August 2014, he was the CEO and president of Mobilink, which is now Jazz.

Khan worked in Silicon Valley for almost 15 years for various international companies. He was also awarded patents for his inventions.