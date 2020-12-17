close
Thu Dec 17, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 17, 2020

71 died of coronavirus across Pakistan in past 24 hours

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 17, 2020
  • 71 people died of COVID-19 in 24 hours
  • Sindh reported 6,952 recoveries
  • Positivity rate stands at 6.3%

Pakistan  recorded 71 coronavirus death in the past 24 hours, raising the national death toll to 9,080. 

The average number of coronavirus deaths in Pakistan has been increasing since the beginning of December. Government data showed that at least 990 people have died of COVID-19 across the country in the last 16 days at a daily average of 61.18 deaths.

Comparatively, 337 lives were lost due to COVID019 in the first 15 days of November at an average of 22.4 deaths per day while October saw 137 deaths in the first half with a daily average of 9.133 deaths.

Data issued by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Thursday showed that the country recorded 2,545 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 6.3%.

Grappling with a second wave of infections, the country has reported 448,522 COVID-19 cases so far. With 7,993 new recoveries on Wednesday, the number of active cases has dropped to 42,851. The most number of recoveries were reported in Sindh (6,952).

