Thu Dec 17, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 17, 2020

Malala Yousufzai says she is confident her voice matters

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 17, 2020

Education activist Malala Yousufzai says that in gatherings of mostly men, she has always been confident that her voice matters.

She spoke about how the cause of education for girls has always been close to her heart.

"I would be in a gathering where there would be people, mostly men, but I had this confidence that my voice mattered,” Yousufzai wrote in a message on Instagram.

Earlier this month, the education activist joined TikTok and requested support for her charity Malala Fund on "Giving Tuesday".

The TikTok video was shared by Malala Fund's Instagram account.

It consists of a short introduction of herself for those who are unfamiliar with her work — the provision of safe, quality and free education for girls around the world — which she said she has been doing for the last 12 years.



