Army chief oversees Comprehensive Layered Integrated Air Defence in Gujranwala

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa witnesses the Comprehensive Layered Integrated Air Defence exercise in Gujranwala, Pakistan. DG ISPR/Handout via Geo.tv

GUJRANWALA:/RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Wednesday visited a field exercise area near Gujranwala where the use long range weapons was put into practice, according to the military's media wing.

They were received by Lt Gen Hamood Uz Zaman Khan, the commander of the Army Air Defence Command.

A statement issued by the director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, said: "Corps Commanders Mangla and Gujranwala were also present on the occasion."

"COAS and CAS witnessed ongoing field exercise, where concepts related to optimum use of Long Range Air Defence weapon systems and airspace management were practiced."



According to the statement, "the exercise manifested the concept of Comprehensive Layered Integrated Air Defence in which Air Defence weapons of all regimes were incorporated".

"The exercise was particularly aimed at achieving optimum synergy amongst Air Defence elements, manoeuvring forces and all aerial platforms including fighter aircraft, helicopters and drones, thereby mastering response against any misadventure by the enemy."

After the commendable exercise, the Pakistan Army chief lauded the Army Air Defence's professionalism, expressing complete satisfaction on their operational readiness.

"There is need for greater cooperation, integration and synchronisation to tackle complex and fluid battle field challenges that lie ahead," the COAS emphasised.

"Pakistan Armed Forces, with the support of our great nation, are fully prepared to vanquish threats in all domains," he added.