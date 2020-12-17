Karachi University announces BA, BCom registration schedule

Karachi University's Silver Jubilee Gate. — The News/Files

The University of Karachi has announced the schedule for submission of registration of BA, BCom, and improvement of division of BA, BCom, and BSc for external students.



According to the notification issued, candidates can submit a fee of Rs4,500 from December 21, 2020, till February 10, 2021. The registration forms and fee vouchers are available at the University of Karachi website (www.uok.edu.pk).

The change of subject would be allowed with a prescribed fee of Rs1,500, whereas a fee of change of faculty in the same year would be Rs1,500. Meanwhile, those candidates who had appeared in examination subject(s) other than their course(s) mentioned in their registration forms, are directed to submit a fee of Rs2,000 to clear the objection of unauthorised change of subject.

Those candidates who have passed their intermediate exams in 2019 or earlier are also eligible to apply for the registration.

The fee would be deposited in NBP, UBL, HBL, MCB, or Sindh Bank, while the Registration Unit (External) Counter No3 located at the Silver Jubilee Gate would receive the registration forms along with the paid fee vouchers and relevant documents from 10am till 1pm.