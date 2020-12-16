close
Wed Dec 16, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 16, 2020

Dr Saeeduddin appointed as Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi's new chairman

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 16, 2020
The new chairman of the Board Intermediate Education Karachi Dr Saeeduddin. — Photo by reporter

Dr Saeeduddin on Wednesday was appointed as the  Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi's new chairman, a notification from the universities and boards department said.

Sindh government has appointed the new chairman for a tenure of three years in place of professor Imam Ahmed.

"The interim contract of Professor Imam Ahmed as chairman, Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi [...] is hereby terminated with immediate effect," read the notification.

Before his new appointment, Dr Saeeduddin remained the Board of Secondary Education, Karachi's chairman for four years. During his term, he took several steps to facilitate students and based on his performance there, the government has given him the new responsibility.

