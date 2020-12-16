Syed Sharaf Ali Shah appointed as the new head of Board of Secondary Education, Karachi

The new chairman of Board Secondary Education Karachi Syed Sharaf Ali Shah. — Photo by author

Syed Sharaf Ali Shah has been appointed as the new chairman for the Board Secondary Education, Karachi (BSEK), a notification issued by the universities and boards department said on Wednesday.



According to Geo News, The Sindh government has appointed the chairman for a tenure of three years in place of Dr Saeeduddin. The appointment was made on the recommendation of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.



"The interim contract of Dr Saeeduddin as Chairman, Board of Secondary Education [...] is hereby terminated with immediate effect," the notification said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government has appointed Dr Saeeduddin as the new chairman of the Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi (BIE).

